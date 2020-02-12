Midfield PD searching for possible suspect who shot into home

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Midfield Police Department is searching for a possible suspect who fired multiple shots into a home Tuesday.

According to Midfield PD, the incident occurred just after 12:30 p.m. in the 600 block of 10th Avenue.

Midfield PD does not have any suspects at this time but did identify a vehicle that may be connected to them. It is pictured above.

No other information has been released at this time. If you have any information on this case, contact Midfield PD Detective Jeffries at (205) 745-3554 or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

