Midfield PD searching for missing woman not seen since Monday

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Midfield Police Department is searching for a missing woman who hasn’t been seen since Monday.

Tiffany Osborne, 30, was last seen in the Fairfield Highlands area on Monday. Since then, she has not been heard from by family.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the MPD at 205-923-7575.

