BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Midfield High School is currently on lockdown after reports of person with a gun was seen nearby.

According to Midfield Mayor Gary Richardson, a person was spotted near Midfield High School with a rife and school officials have locked the building down as a precaution.

Mayor Richardson said people always are hunting for rabbits in the area near the high school, although they are not supposed to be.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.