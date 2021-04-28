Midfield City Hall, schools, restaurants closed due to water main leak in Bessemer

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple buildings in Midfield have had to close after a water main leak in Bessemer Wednesday.

According to Midfield Mayor Gary Richardson, city hall, schools and restaurants have shut down while repairs were being made to the water main. The water has been restored as of 4:20 p.m. after being off for 15 hours.

Officials with the city of Bessemer have said the water outage will go on into early Wednesday evening.

The cause of the water main break has yet to be released at this time.