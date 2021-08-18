Midfield 14-year-old in go-cart killed after struck by car

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A 14-year-old was pronounced dead Wednesday evening after a car collided with the go-cart they were riding in.

Police say that the first call came in around 5:17 p.m. of a motor vehicle accident at 12th Avenue and 9th Street. When they arrived, they found that a car had collided with a go-cart.

Authorities say that the child was transported to the Children’s Hospital, where they were pronounced dead at 6:05 p.m.

Midfield City School District released a statement about the incident which identified the child as Josiah Scott, an eighth-grader at Rutledge Middle School.