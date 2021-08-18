Midfield 14-year-old in go-cart killed after struck by car

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A 14-year-old was pronounced dead Wednesday evening after a car collided with the go-cart they were riding in.
Police say that the first call came in around 5:17 p.m. of a motor vehicle accident at 12th Avenue and 9th Street. When they arrived, they found that a car had collided with a go-cart.
Authorities say that the child was transported to the Children’s Hospital, where they were pronounced dead at 6:05 p.m.
Midfield City School District released a statement about the incident which identified the child as Josiah Scott, an eighth-grader at Rutledge Middle School.
Our deepest condolences to his family and friends as they grieve the sudden and tragic loss of his young life Rutledge Middle School is arranging counseling services for students and teachers who need help processing any emotional distress they may be experiencing from this news. Midfield City Schools is a close-knit system, and a loss of this nature hits deeply within our hearts. We are currently reaching out to the family to offer our support. Out of respect to the student’s family and to allow them time to process this news, no further statements will be provided at this time.Superintendent Shun Williams