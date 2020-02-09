Michael Bloomberg makes campaign stop in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg made a campaign stop in Montgomery Saturday, speaking to the Alabama Democratic Conference’s annual convention.

“I believe we need less talk, less partisanship, less division and less tweeting,” Michael Bloomberg said.

Bloomberg was not only making an effort to reach out to the African-American voters, but young voters as well.

“I think we all know that this presidential election is the most critical of them all,” David Whitlow said.

Across town, Bloomberg hosted an organizing rally at Alabama State University, where he got a pretty big endorsement.

“I Bobby Singleton, as the Senate minority leader is standing here today to officially endorse Mike Bloomberg for president,” Bobby Singleton said.

We went one-on-one with Bloomberg after the event.

We asked him about the criticism he’s getting from his fellow Democratic candidates, they’re saying he’s using his wealth to buy the election.

“I’m spending my money to get rid of Donald Trump, when people ask me and I say that, they say spend more. The difference is I’m spending my own money they’re doing the same thing, they’re just sending someone else’s money though,” Michael Bloomberg said.

Alabama’s primary is Tuesday, March 3, 2020.