Meth lab seized in Argo

ARGO, Ala. (WIAT) — A drug complaint call on Saturday resulted in only the second methamphetamine lab seizure in the last two years.

Sgt. John Jackson with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Mountain View Road in the Argo Hill community and discovered the Meth Lab inside a residence.

Narcotics Captain Ralph Williams responded to the scene to process the lab, collect evidence, and do interviews of suspects, the sheriff’s office reports. After the investigation, one suspect was taken into custody.

Richard Britton Edwards, 38 of Kansas, Ala., was arrested and charged with first-degree manufacturing Meth, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

The Narcotics Division has not been finding Meth Labs in recent years due to the restrictions on the purchase of cold medicines (that contain pseudoephedrine) and the cheap price of Methamphetamine Ice, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office.