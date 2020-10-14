Meth, cocaine and pills seized during McCalla traffic stop

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest was made after the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office SNET team executed a traffic stop on Monday, the sheriff’s office reports.

Evidence photo (Courtesy/

JCSO)

During the stop the driver of the vehicle was found in possession of more than 86 grams of methamphetamine, two grams of cocaine, an assortment of illegal pills, drug paraphernalia and over $2900 in currency.

Timothy Blake Allen Swafford was placed under arrest or trafficking meth, three counts of unlawful possession of controlled substances and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Swafford’s bond is set at $181,000.

LATEST POSTS