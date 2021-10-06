Mercedes-Benz U.S. International in Tuscaloosa now hiring

FILE – In this Thursday, April 30, 2020 file photo, an employee attaches a Mercedes emblem as he works on a Mercedes-Benz S-class car at the Mercedes plant in Sindelfingen, Germany. Daimler, maker of Mercedes-Benz vehicles, is reporting third-quarter earnings on Friday Oct. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, file)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Mercedes-Benz U.S. International in Tuscaloosa has launched a campaign to attract several hundred new production team members by the end of the year.

These positions will allow MBUSI’s Alabama manufacturing operation to not only meet growing demand for its vehicles, but also aligns with the automaker’s strategic growth plans for its Alabama operation, which will begin producing two electric vehicles – the EQS SUV and EQE SUV – in 2022. MBUSI is also opening an EV battery pack assembly facility on a second Alabama campus in Bibb County.

“MBUSI’s commitment to being the best luxury auto manufacturer in North America is most evident in our workforce,” said Michael Göbel, president and CEO of MBUSI, in a press release. “As our production continues to accelerate and evolve, we are growing the team we’ve built with additional support on a local level.”

Jobs are available in assembly, as well as the body and paint shops. Positions are also available at its battery plant, where workers will assemble new technology, high-voltage EV battery systems.

Workers with production experience – especially in the auto industry – as well as less-experienced workers who have completed manufacturing training programs are encouraged to apply. Team members hired as part of the program will be immediately eligible for all MBUSI benefit programs and a starting hourly pay rate of $20, rising to $25+ an hour after regular wage increases over four years, plus a shift premium.

MBUSI began building vehicles at the Tuscaloosa County facility in 1997 and currently employs approximately 4,400 employees. Since 1995, Mercedes-Benz Cars has invested more $6 billion in the plant and expanded its involvement in the region with a further $1 billion in 2018. Much of this goes towards the implementation of the electric offensive. In 2020, more than 210,000 vehicles rolled off the production line spread among the GLS and GLE sport utilities, the GLE Coupé and the Mercedes-Maybach GLS SUV.

To qualify for the positions, applicants must have a high school diploma or GED equivalent, one to three years of manufacturing experience, and must be able to perform the essential functions of the job. New team members hired as part of the campaign immediately qualify for MBUSI’s benefits package, which includes:

Health and life insurance

Defined contribution retirement plan with a 401(k) match

Annual bonus

Paid holidays, vacation and emergency vacation days, along with a paid winter shutdown

Tuition reimbursement

On-site childcare, medical center and fitness center

AIDT, part of the Alabama Department of Commerce and the state’s primary workforce development agency, is assisting MBUSI with the hiring campaign. Interested candidates can apply for open positions at www.applymercedes.com.