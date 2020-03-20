Mercedes-Benz temporarily halting majority of production at Alabama plant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country, Mercedes-Benz has decided to temporarily halt production at its two Tuscaloosa County.

In a statement sent out Friday, the company announced that the pause in production would start next week at the Mercedes-Benz U.S. International (MBUSI) plant in Vance, located outside Tuscaloosa. Specifically, the halt would begin Monday and go on for a period of two weeks.

“The employees’ health and safety has top priority at Mercedes-Benz,” the company announced. “Therefore, the halt of production and administration as a measure to ensure this and to further contain the spread of the pandemic. Wherever essential work is necessary, the company will continue operation in coordination with the respective authorities.”

The company had previously halted production in Europe.

In an email to CBS 42, MBUSI director of communications Felyicia Jerald confirmed that the plant would continue to pay team members for a portion of the two weeks and that they can also use personal time for the remainder of that time.

The company said they will monitor the situation with the coronavirus and that operations would resume once the situation improves.

Mercedes-Benz U.S. International plant produced its first car in Tuscaloosa County in 1997. The plant is a major economic driver for the area and employs over 3,700 people, as well as indirectly supports 10,000 jobs at suppliers and service providers in the area, according to parent company Daimler.

In 2018, MBUSI produced 240,000 vehicles. The plant produces many different Mercedes-Benz models, including the GLE, GLS, GLE Coupe SUVs, and C-Class sedan.

This story has been updated to reflect that the only North American plant that would temporarily halt production would be the one in Tuscaloosa.

