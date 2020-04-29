Mercedes-Benz reopens Vance plant with new safety measures

VANCE, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, Mercedes-Benz U.S. International has reopened its Vance plant for production.

In late March, MBUSI decided to temporarily halt production at the Vance plant due to COVID-19. The original shutdown period was to only two weeks but was later extended due to recommendations from local and national officials.

Courtesy: Mercedes-Benz U.S. International

The re-opening of the plant will begin in phases, starting with what’s called a “1-shift production.” As time progresses, the plant will gradually bring in more employees.

Here is a statement from MBUSI:

“The Mercedes-Benz Tuscaloosa plant (MBUSI) began gradually ramping-up production beginning Monday, April 27th, starting with 1-shift production. In the weeks following, we will gradually bring in additional Team Members to begin running at full production volume.

“Our Team Members’ health and safety has top priority at Mercedes-Benz. Therefore, the halt of production and administration was a measure to ensure this and to further contain the spread of the pandemic. During our shutdown, we have monitored and learned from other Mercedes-Benz plants around the world as they returned to work. Measures adopted in Alabama include the mandatory wearing of face masks, temperature checks at entry and separation of Team Members in break rooms, cafes and common areas.

“We also obtained guidance from the CDC and benchmarked the best safety practices with groups like the West Alabama Chamber of Commerce, Alabama Automotive Manufacturers Association and the Alliance for Automotive Innovation. We have developed robust and best practice safety measures to ensure our team member safety as we return to work. Our goal is a maximum reduction of personal contact and hygiene measures have been further intensified. As tasks permit, our team members also working remotely from home.

“We will continue to monitor federal and state guidance and regulations throughout this ramp up period, and will make whatever changes as may become necessary to ensure our team members safety and to ensure the required production capacities of the highly demanded SUV models coming out of Alabama.”

