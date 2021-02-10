Mercedes-Benz plant in Vance pushing to become vaccination site

VANCE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Mercedes company in Vance wants to help with vaccinations in West Alabama.

Mercedes has submitted an application to the state to use its visitors center as a possible location for a Coronavirus vaccination site to allow employees to get the vaccine.

Many people in Vance were happy to hear this news, including Sheila Hankins.

“I think Mercedes stepping up and helping out the community is fantastic,” Hankins said. “If this works out I am going, my husband’s going and my grandkids and everyone will go get that shot because there’s no sense in not getting the shot. It’s better to protect yourself, everyone thought COVID was a hoax and it’s not a hoax.”

Mercedes officials say they are willing to support the community if needed, which would mean potentially thousands of residents could get a vaccine shot. The company has cleared out its visitor center in hopes of using the facility as a COVID-19 vaccination site.

Tuscaloosa City Councilman Kip Tyner is hoping Mercedes will get the green light.

“Mercedes has been a good neighbor since they first came into Tuscaloosa even before they built the plant,” Tyner said. “I am not surprised at all and I think it’s great.”

Mercedes says there is no timetable set when this will happen.