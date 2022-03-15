WOODSTOCK, Ala. (WIAT) — Mercedes Benz’s new battery plant in Bibb County is open for business. Officials held a grand-opening Tuesday morning and Governor Kay Ivey along with Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox were both on hand.

Maddox says this new plant will be good for the economy and will bring in hundreds of jobs.

“Nearly one out of eight who are employed in Tuscaloosa owe their jobs to Mercedes or a supplier. Think about what that’s meant over the last 25 years since Mercedes started production in Tuscaloosa. And today without the success in Tuscaloosa we wouldn’t have this battery plant,” Maddox said.

Governor Ivey agrees with Maddox calling the grand opening a big deal for Tuscaloosa and for the state of Alabama. She says Mercedes is evolving into it’s new chapter and ready to ramp up efforts to produce electric vehicles.

“Today I am thrilled to be with all of you as we celebrate the grand opening Mercedes one-billion-dollar investment. And here we are today joining Mercedes once again moving into this next chapter of Mercedes producing electric vehicles. Truly it’s joy to celebrate this monumental step for Mercedes and Americas automotive industry,” Ivey said.

Currently there are 200 employees working at the new battery plant, but Mercedes is planning to hire as many as 600 workers in the future.