Mercedes-Benz hiring 100s of new employees in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Mercedes-Benz will be hiring hundreds of new full-time production workers in Tuscaloosa County by the end of this year.

Donny Jones is working with Mercedes to help make sure applicants can get a job. He is the director of West Alabama Works and also works for the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama.

“Most of these jobs will be production and assembly jobs, so you’ll be building the world class cars and SUV’s we are building in the state of Alabama. If you’re not in the workforce, this is a fantastic time to enter the workforce. There’s lots of training programs that we have to help you prepare for these jobs,” Jones said.

Jones says Mercedes will hire nearly 1,000 new workers. Starting salaries will be $20 per hour. West Alabama Works will help train applicants. They have partnerships with Bevel State, Shelton State and Lawson State community colleges where applicants can get training to help them get a job with Mercedes.

“When you’re talking about additional employees up to 1,000, it’s going to be tremendous for Tuscaloosa, and when you look at the fact that we are building the most luxurious SUV’S in the world that is battery operated, it sends lots of pride,” said Jones.

So far, 3,000 people have applied for jobs at Mercedes.