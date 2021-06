BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Sheriff’s Youth Ranches will hold a Celebration of Life and Memorial Service honoring the eight residents who were victims of a car crash on June 19.

The memorial will take place on July 5 at 1 p.m. at Church of the Highlands – Auburn East, and the public is invited to attend.

The eight victims were traveling back via van from a week at Gulf Shores, and Candice Gulley, the van’s driver, is the only survivor of the crash.