Memorial service for couple killed in Pickens Co. tornado

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A memorial service for two people who died in the EF-2 tornado that tore through Carrollton in early January is scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

The memorial service for Albert and Susan Barnett will begin at 1 p.m. at the Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall in Duncanville.

Albert was 85 years old and Susan was 75. They died on Jan. 11. Tyrone Spain, 51, was also killed during the severe storm and was laid to rest one week ago in Aliceville.

