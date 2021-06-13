Memorial ride held in Moody for 2 fallen officers

MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Sunday, the city of Moody paid tribute to two fallen offices. Patrolman Keith Turner and Lt. Stephen Williams were both killed in the line of duty.

Sunday’s event was the 2nd annual memorial ride for those fallen officers in Moody. The overall goal was to keep their memory alive and pay tribute to both men that made the ultimate sacrifice.

Around 350 people throughout the Moody community revved up their engines to honor Officer Turner and Lt. Williams.

“I was fortunate enough to work with both of them and I’m telling you it was two outstanding men, Lt. Williams and Officer Turner, and it’s an honor to see everyone in the community come together to honor these two guys,” said Police Chief Thomas Hunt with the Moody Police Department.

Lieutenant Williams was shot and killed while responding to a call for service in June 2020. His wife, Michelle Williams, continues to keep his memory alive.

“One day at a time and just moving forward to live the life that Stephen and I had dreamt about and to honor him, to always honor him,” said Michelle.

Turner was shot and killed after stopping a stolen vehicle in June of 1998. His wife Brandy says she’s thankful for the continued support.

“I’m here to support Michelle because I’ve been through it and everything, but the community here, they are wonderful and I’ll always be a part of it. I have been for 23 years now, and anytime they call, I’ll be here,” said Brandy.

The funds raised at the event are going towards a memorial site for the fallen officers.

“The memorial placed at the station will have both Stephen and Keith’s photo with their end of watch date,” said Michelle.

“We’ll never let Stephen’s and Keith’s name fade away because we can’t forget the ultimate sacrifice that they gave to the city of Moody,” said Chief Hunt.

The Moody Police Department will be traveling to Washington D.C. in October where Lt. Williams’ name will be revealed at the National Law Enforcement Memorial.