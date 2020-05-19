Memorial Day weekend travel expected to decline due to COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer. This is the first time in 20 years AAA is not issuing a travel forecast for the holiday because of the coronavirus pandemic. Fewer travelers are expected on the roads and in the skies as many attractions remain closed. Now, many are exploring more local options as we work to flatten the curve.

At Tannehill State Park, more visitors are coming than typical. “Most people are sick of being inside. So we’ve had quite a lot of campers come in, and a lot of family activity going on,” said Lisa Carroll, the state park superintendent. She said although many areas of the park have closed, admissions have gone up. “We’ve had a really good May, so I really look forward to people that are still working that are having a holiday weekend, I think we’re going to be full.”

Carroll said this pandemic has created a silver lining for local parks. “I think that it has been kind of a positive for the park because our camping has been great. We’ve had more people hiking and biking and doing outdoor activities, whereas they may have gone to the beach or mountains or done something different.”

AAA is estimating less travel this Memorial weekend, but still expect people to be out and about. ” I think our beaches will be very busy and other places as well… our travel numbers this year from memorial day will be way down from what we’ve seen in years past,” said Clay Ingram with AAA Alabama.

The next holiday AAA typically gives a travel forecast is the fourth of July. Ingram said they don’t know yet if that forecast will happen because of the pandemic.