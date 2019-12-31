Meet the new Pelham Police Chief

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuesday morning Anchor Alissa Rothermich was joined by the new City of Pelham Police Chief Pat Cheatwood. In this interview, Cheatwood expressed his goals for Pelham in the new year.

Cheatwood has been in with the Pelham Police Department for 20 years, and overall in the law enforcement for 25 years. Cheatwood describes being in the new role as “exciting.”

“Pelham has been my home now for 19 years. To have the opportunity to lead our great agency is such an honor to me. I love the city,” Cheatwood said.

He describes the officers as his family.

Cheatwood is the first officer in the Pelham Police Department to apply and successfully become the next chief.

“I think I’m not somebody that’s coming into this job with experience from another department or was somebody who was looking for a chief position somewhere. I want to build the department that my predecessors have worked so hard to make it what it is. We are a great department,” Cheatwood said.

Chief Cheatwood plans to increase training by “591%.” He wants officers to speak more to the community and have residents to get to know them and their support personnel.

“We are the only agency in Shelby County that still continues to dispatch 911 other than Shelby County 911 so we have top-notch professionals in that department also. Everything we have we’re super proud of and we want to continue to grow and build a relationship in the community that’s so important these days,” Cheatwood explains.

Cheatwood encourages people to get involved in their programs, including the Pelham Police Polar Plunge.

“It’s very cold but it’s very fun,” Cheatwood said.

The proceeds of the plunge go towards supporting the special Olympics.

