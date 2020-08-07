Meet the 3 candidates in the Northport mayoral race

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — In just a few weeks voters in the city of Northport in West Alabama will head to the polls to vote for a new mayor and city council.

Current Mayor Donna Aaron is not running for re-election. Three mayoral candidates are running for the position. They are Bobby Herndon, Dale Phillips and Shawn Blackburn.

“Of course I will say that I am one of the best qualified but we will leave that up to the people,” Herndon said.

Herndon is a former mayor of Northport who served two terms from 2008-2016.

“I am the only candidate in the mayoral race that’s ever held a public office and ever been elected. I have the ear of our US senators and Congressmen and the Governors office and state legislature,” Herndon said.

Dale Phillips is also a Mayoral candidate. He served nearly thirty years working in the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department as the Violent Crimes Unit commander. He now works as the Deputy State Director for Dixie Youth Baseball.

“My vision for Northport is to see the city move forward. We have a huge opportunity to bring in new businesses and new residents but we have to improve our infrastructure,” Phillips said.

Shawn Blackburn is the third candidate running for Mayor of Northport. He currently works for the city of Northport in the department of Information Technology. Blackburn used to work for the University of Alabama.

“I think I’m the best candidate for the job, I think I am the best person to get this done. I have a history with working with folks. We need to bring in new businesses and continue growth so I am hoping my skill set I can work with the council and we can progress the city,” Blackburn said.

Election day is Aug. 25 in Northport.

