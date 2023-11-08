Nuggets of the Week presented by Chick-fil-A of Birmingham.

Throughout the college football season, Chick-fil-A of Birmingham is partnering with CBS 42 to select the winners of its “Nuggets of the Week” contest.

To enter, participants upload a picture of their favorite “nugget”– whether that be a child, grandchild or pet, aka fur baby– decked out in their best college gameday garb to the CBS 42 website for a chance to win a year’s worth of free meals at any Chick-fil-A.

Yeah, you read that right. Free Chick-fil-A. For an entire year.

But before you start scouring your camera roll for a winning submission, meet October’s “Nuggets of the Week” winner, Brandi Brown.

October’s “Nuggets of the Week” winner, Brandi Brown, with Chick-fil-A Operator, Brad Johnson.

A life-long animal lover and loyal CBS 42 viewer from Alexandria, Ala., when Brown heard about Chick-fil-A of Birmingham and CBS 42 partnering up for its “Nuggets of the Week” contest, she knew she had to enter her own picture perfect “nugget”– her 12-year-old Basset Hound, Lucy.

Though Lucy has passed since her winning picture was taken, Brown said this win was a lovely way to honor Lucy’s life, which was a life well-lived.

Brown’s winning entry, featuring Lucy.

Claiming she never wins contests; Brown was beside herself excited when picking up her loot at Calera’s Chick-fil-A location early Thursday morning.

“Nothing like this ever happens to me,” said Brown, “Thank you so much, Chick-fil-A!”

Enter your “nugget” for a chance to win a year’s worth of free meals at all Chick-fil-A locations, here.