Meet Central Alabama’s New Years Day babies!

CENTRAL ALABAMA (WIAT) — Several couples have a lot to celebrate in 2020.

Taylan Woods 6 lbs 15 oz

Taylan Woods arrived at 6:44 a.m. yesterday, he is the first baby born at DCH Regional Medical Center Northport in 2020!

He weighed in at 6 pounds, 15 ounces.

His mom says she can’t wait to raise her new son.



Gladney and her baby boy.

Quinjelica Gladney, Woods’ mother, said, “Now I have somebody to take care of, I’ve got somebody to spoil and buy Christmas gifts for. Take him on trips and show him stuff I’ve never seen before. Just be a parent and be a mother to him.”



Any time there is a baby born on new year’s day at DCH Regional Medical Center, a group of nurses will deliver a gift basket to the parents to congratulate them and welcome their new baby into the world.



Oliver Ray Williams 9 lbs 3 oz

In Shelby County, the first baby born was at the Shelby Baptist Medical Center. His name is Oliver Ray Williams!



Oliver made his arrival in the world at 10:55 a.m. yesterday, weighing 9 pounds, 3 ounces. Oliver is is the son of proud parents Danielle and Matt Williams of Calera.



Kash Kearney 7 lbs 6 oz

In Birmingham, Kash Kearney was the first baby born at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center in 2020.

We’re told Kash Kearney arrived at 5:34 yesterday morning.

He weighs 7 pounds, 6 ounces and is 20.5 inches long.

He is the son of proud parents of Ladashia Prewitt and Travion Kearney of Birmingham.



