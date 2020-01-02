Meet Central Alabama’s New Years Day babies!

CENTRAL ALABAMA (WIAT) — Several couples have a lot to celebrate in 2020.
Taylan Woods arrived at 6:44 a.m. yesterday, he is the first baby born at DCH Regional Medical Center Northport in 2020!
He weighed in at 6 pounds, 15 ounces.
His mom says she can’t wait to raise her new son.
Quinjelica Gladney, Woods’ mother, said, “Now I have somebody to take care of, I’ve got somebody to spoil and buy Christmas gifts for. Take him on trips and show him stuff I’ve never seen before. Just be a parent and be a mother to him.”
Any time there is a baby born on new year’s day at DCH Regional Medical Center, a group of nurses will deliver a gift basket to the parents to congratulate them and welcome their new baby into the world.
In Shelby County, the first baby born was at the Shelby Baptist Medical Center. His name is Oliver Ray Williams!
Oliver made his arrival in the world at 10:55 a.m. yesterday, weighing 9 pounds, 3 ounces. Oliver is is the son of proud parents Danielle and Matt Williams of Calera.
In Birmingham, Kash Kearney was the first baby born at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center in 2020.
We’re told Kash Kearney arrived at 5:34 yesterday morning.
He weighs 7 pounds, 6 ounces and is 20.5 inches long.
He is the son of proud parents of Ladashia Prewitt and Travion Kearney of Birmingham.