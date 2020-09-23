Media picks Alabama to top Florida in SEC championship game

FILE – In this Nov. 9, 2019, file photo, Alabama coach Nick Saban reacts during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against LSU in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Alabama allowed 18.6 points per game nationally last season, good enough for 13th nationally. But it’s still the most the Tide has given up since 2007, Saban’s first year in Tuscaloosa. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is the media favorite to win the Southeastern Conference title while Florida is the pick to win the Eastern Division.

Alabama received 77 votes to win the championship game on Dec. 19 in Atlanta, while Georgia and LSU each were picked on seven ballots.

The SEC released results of voting Wednesday from reporters covering the league.

