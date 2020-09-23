Media picks Alabama to top Florida in SEC championship game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is the media favorite to win the Southeastern Conference title while Florida is the pick to win the Eastern Division.
Alabama received 77 votes to win the championship game on Dec. 19 in Atlanta, while Georgia and LSU each were picked on seven ballots.
The SEC released results of voting Wednesday from reporters covering the league.
LATEST POSTS
- Austin business gets virtually cheesy to help West Coast cheesemakers impacted by fires
- Central AL Forecast: Some Strong Storms Possible Tomorrow
- Democrats promise showdown over Supreme Court seat
- Will SCOTUS dispute affect COVID-19 relief negotiations?
- ‘Cautiously optimistic’: US health experts should have safe, effective vaccine by end of year