BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Media Girls on Tour is coming to Birmingham on Thursday in an effort to bring together media-savvy women for a nighttime networking mixer.

Powered by Media Girls Network Inc., the tour will be making its stop in Birmingham 8 to 11 p.m. at Avenue D.

The night will feature two panels, vendors, VIP gift bags, live music and an environment tailored for networking — complete with catering and complimentary cocktails.

The tour is focused on female empowerment in journalism careers, media and press. Its guests include Funmi Ford, DJ Gorgeous, Diamond Tyleir, K.Samone, Destiny Payton and more.

Tickets to the event can be purchased here.