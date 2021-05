BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The McWane Science Center has announced the return of summer camps this year starting in June.

Camps will be open to those ages 4 to 14 with options of full or half-day groups. All camps are set to begin June 7 with the last set to begin the week of Aug. 2.

Masks will be required for all campers who attend. Only a limited number of individuals will be allowed in each group of the camps.

If you’d like to register for the camps or find out more information, click here.