McWane offering on-site classes for kids doing distance learning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Mcwane Science Center is offering on-site learning labs to provide students grades first through sixth with a safe, supervised environment in which they can attend their virtual or remote classes.

Classrooms have a class size limit of 12 students per class. All children are required to wear masks, and social distancing is practiced throughout the museum.

Learning labs are offered for one-week sessions, beginning November 2nd and continuing through the week ending December 31st. To register head to www.mcwane.org/learn/learning-lab/.