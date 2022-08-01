BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The McWane Science Center will be hosting Dragon Fest, a Dungeons & Dragons-themed event for those 21 and over, this month.

Dragon Fest will take place on Aug. 19 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., and features many interactive and fun events for adults. Tickets are $25 a person and includes general museum admission as well as access to the Lost World of Dragons exhibit, which ends Sept. 4.

Additionally, the nighttime event will include activities for guests to participate in themed to dragons. Most notably, there will be several Dungeons & Dragons campaigns hosted by Valhalla Board Game Café. Information on how to secure a spot is listed on the Dragon Fest webpage.

Gear Gaming will also provide 1-on-1 D&D sessions for those who are interested in joining campaigns, but need help understanding the game’s history and basics. There will also be a DJ and dance floor, art vendors and a medieval costume contest with D&D celebrity judges and prizes.

Miranda Springer is the vice president of development and marketing for the McWane Center. She says the event will host many activities geared towards a grown-up audience.

“We will have educational programs with more of an adult focus,” Springer said. “Guests will be able to build a catapult, experience some alchemy and do lots of things that will spark some interest and curiosity about science.”

The main reason why the event is for those 21 and over is due to alcohol being served during the event. Interstellar Ginger Beer and Exploration Co., Good People Brewery Co. and Avondale Brewing Co. will be some of the local brewing industries catering Dragon Fest.

Springer also says the event will also give adults the chance to enjoy a night of fun for themselves at McWane.

“This is an opportunity for adults to come and enjoy and game and really feel like the space is for them,” Springer said. “Because what we do at the McWane Center isn’t just for little kids.”

Dragon Fest will be McWane’s first D&D-themed event and will test to see if 21+ events are still popular with the science center post-pandemic.

The McWane Center has hosted multiple 21 and over events in the past under the name “McWane: After Dark.” Past events included Speakeasy Science in 2017, The Science of Love in 2018 and New Beer’s Eve.