McFarland Blvd. bridge arches installation holding up traffic

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — ALDOT contract crews are installing arches on the McFarland Boulevard bridge that’s under construction. But constant lane closures and delays are affecting some area businesses.

Shirley Caffee is a cashier at the Shell gas station near the bridge, she says the construction project is keeping customers away.

“We just don’t have any customers when it’s shut down,” Caffee said. “When they can’t go that way they won’t this way at all. They go on the interstate or another way and we don’t have anybody.”

ALDOT spokesperson John McWilliams says once the bridge arches are finished the project will help improve the flow of traffic.

“Today you have the eastbound and westbound outside lane closures and tomorrow basically you will have the same thing,” McWilliams said. “And this weekend you will have McFarland Boulevard directly under the interstate will be closed to allow the contractor to complete the installation of the eastbound arch.”

The westbound arch is already up, but the eastbound arch was recently taken down because of a construction problem. Caffee is hoping the $83 million job will get done soon.

“When all the lanes are closed, they can’t go through, they find a different route and the other routes cut us off completely and cut all these other stores off completely,” Caffee said. “Yeah, I am hoping they will hurry up and get this done”.”

McWilliams is thankful that many motorists in Tuscaloosa have been patient.

“And we are very grateful for their patience with this project and thankfully we are getting near the end phase and once its done I think people will see the benefit of it,” McWilliams said.

The bridge construction work should be finished sometime during next Summer, according to McWilliams.