McDonald’s selling 1 million Big Macs for one cent

(CNN) – If you love Big Macs, you can get one for a penny this week only.

DoorDash is giving away a million McDonald’s Big Macs for a penny plus a fee through Friday.

Get the double-decker sandwich at DoorDash.com or on the app using the promo code 1MBIGMAC.

Fees start at $2.99.

You’ll also be automatically entered into the sweepstakes to win $1 million.

The offer is good while supplies last.

