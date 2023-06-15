McCALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — A public meeting will be hosted by Jefferson County Roads and Transportation in McCalla Thursday to introduce new road projects.

The county looks to replace Charles Hamilton Road Bridge and two more new lanes will be added on Old Tuscaloosa Highway.

Those who drive in for work said Old Tuscaloosa Highway can get really congested when coming and going.

Community members like Corey Smith referenced past road projects that really helped relieve traffic, saying he hopes this one will do the same.

“It really just depends on the time of day, but thinking about it, with the warehouses that coming up all down the road through here, it could really help I guess,” said Smith.

“Sometimes there’s a lot of wrecks in the evening times by the lanes being shortened, so it’ll help out tremendously,” said Thaddeus Pratt, who commutes to McCalla for work.

The county manager, Cal Markert, said the widening project in particular will help meet the needs of this fast-growing area.

“The area is growing, industry has been coming to our industrial park out there and the traffic demand has gotten to the point where we’ve just got to look at it to keep getting people to and from work and in and out of school and those kind of things,” said Markert. “So, we’re really excited to have this problem. It’s going to be a challenge, but we’re fortunate to still be growing.”

Markert said they will give Charles Hamilton Road Bridge a much needed face lift. It crosses over Five Mile Creek.

He says today’s meeting will allow citizens to give feedback on the best way to re-route traffic when it’s being worked on. Pratt, who is familiar with the bridge, said the faster it’s replaced, the better.

“Depending on the seasons, like in the wintertime, the winter months, it’s a lot of ice on it- you have to be careful going across it,” said Pratt. “So, if they are going to re-do it that’ll be good.”

“It’s a transportation issue,” said Markert. “The bridge has reached the end of its life and inspections say it’s time to replace it.”

To learn more about the proposed road projects you can attend today’s public meeting at McAdory Middle School anytime between 4-7 p.m. It is an open house format.