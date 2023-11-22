MCCALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — Developers with HighPoint Properties held a public meeting Tuesday to discuss a plan to build a new subdivision on Lou George Loop.



The subdivision, which is named Wylder Cove, will include 107 homes over 50 acres of land and will rezone the area.

At Tuesday’s meeting, residents provided feedback to developers prior to them presenting this plan at a Jefferson County Planning Commission meeting.

Some residents said they’re concerned about wildlife, as well as increased traffic this new subdivision may bring to the rural area.

“My concern is that we’re getting too much development too fast. The infrastructure cannot stand the growth that we have now, and if we keep adding to it without doing anything to the infrastructure then we’re just going to have a mess,” said McCalla resident Debbie Patterson.

Developers with High Point Properties did not want to speak on camera but told CBS 42 they received the residents’ feedback, and plan to go back to the drawing board.