JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A McCalla man shot and killed during a reported assault was identified Thursday.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 28-year-old Deon Jamal Dunklin was shot on the 1400 block of Woodward Road in Birmingham around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday. Dunklin was taken to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Dunklin’s death is being investigated as a homicide by the Midfield Police Department.