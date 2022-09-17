MCCALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 56-year-old man died Saturday afternoon after falling from a tree in an attempt to cut some limbs.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies, officers arrived to the 6000 block of Lou George Loop in McCalla around 1 p.m. to investigate reports of a person who had fallen from a tree. Witnesses at the scene say the man had climbed into a tree using a ladder, in an attempt to cut some limbs. One of the limbs reportedly struck the ladder, causing the man to fall to the ground.

He suffered life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.