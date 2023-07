BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The leaders of 10 of Alabama’s biggest cities are hosting a photo contest for the public to enter.

The mayors, collectively called the Alabama Big 10 Mayors, announced the contest on Facebook, where people can send pictures of their favorite cities across the state. The contest runs through Sept. 4.

To enter, send a direct message of the photos to the Alabama Big 10 Mayors Facebook page for a chance to win a $500 Visa gift card.