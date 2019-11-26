AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox and Auburn Mayor Ron Anders are continuing the tradition among city leaders placing friendly wagers on the Iron Bowl.
This is the seventh year in a row between the two mayors and the 15th year for Maddox. He started the tradition back in 2005 with former Auburn Mayor Bill Ham. The two bet $25 back then but since 2013, the ante was upped to $100.
If the Crimson Tide win, Anders will donate the money to the Tuscaloosa Pre-K Initiative. If the Tigers win, Maddox will give his donation to the Exceptional Foundation of East Alabama.
Since Maddox began the tradition, Alabama is 8-6.
The game between Alabama and Auburn kicks off Nov. 30 at 2:30 p.m. right here on CBS 42!
LATEST POSTS
- How donating blood could get you a free movie ticket this Thanksgiving
- Mayors engage in friendly, traditional bet on Iron Bowl
- Auburn players talk about upcoming Iron Bowl game versus Alabama
- Bloomberg, now Democratic candidate, resigns UN climate post
- Baby Yoda GIFs are back after ‘confusion’ led to removal