Mayors engage in friendly, traditional bet on Iron Bowl

TUSCALOOSA, AL – NOVEMBER 29: The Auburn Tigers lines up against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half of the Iron Bowl at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 29, 2014 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox and Auburn Mayor Ron Anders are continuing the tradition among city leaders placing friendly wagers on the Iron Bowl.

This is the seventh year in a row between the two mayors and the 15th year for Maddox. He started the tradition back in 2005 with former Auburn Mayor Bill Ham. The two bet $25 back then but since 2013, the ante was upped to $100.

If the Crimson Tide win, Anders will donate the money to the Tuscaloosa Pre-K Initiative. If the Tigers win, Maddox will give his donation to the Exceptional Foundation of East Alabama.

Since Maddox began the tradition, Alabama is 8-6.

The game between Alabama and Auburn kicks off Nov. 30 at 2:30 p.m. right here on CBS 42!

