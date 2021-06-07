Mayor Woodfin tweets support for removal of Jefferson Davis Day from Alabama state calendar

FILE – In this Aug. 5, 2015 file photo, a statue of Jefferson Davis, left, faces a statue of Abraham Lincoln in the Rotunda of the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. The statues tower over visitors to Kentucky’s Capitol, but the state’s governor doesn’t think the Confederate president belongs in the same space as the U.S. president who helped end slavery. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday, June 4, 2020 that he sees the Davis statue as a divisive symbol that should be removed from the Capitol Rotunda. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin called for the removal of Jefferson Davis Day from the Alabama state calendar.

Removing the monument in Linn Park last year was a step towards a more inclusive Birmingham. Ending Jefferson Davis Day would do the same for Alabama. https://t.co/vMzZd8Fa9L — Randall Woodfin (@randallwoodfin) June 7, 2021

The state holiday is observed on the first Monday of every June in honor of Davis’s birthday, June 3, 1808.

State offices are closed on Jefferson Davis Day, as well as most state courts, and counties decide whether or not their offices and services will remain open.

Alabama is currently the last state still honoring the only president of the Confederacy through an official holiday allowing state employees a day off, although states such as Texas celebrate through “Confederate Heroes Day” and others like Florida, Kentucky and Tennessee have a marked calendar day but do not close offices or services.