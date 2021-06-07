Mayor Woodfin tweets support for removal of Jefferson Davis Day from Alabama state calendar

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin called for the removal of Jefferson Davis Day from the Alabama state calendar.
The state holiday is observed on the first Monday of every June in honor of Davis’s birthday, June 3, 1808.
State offices are closed on Jefferson Davis Day, as well as most state courts, and counties decide whether or not their offices and services will remain open.
Alabama is currently the last state still honoring the only president of the Confederacy through an official holiday allowing state employees a day off, although states such as Texas celebrate through “Confederate Heroes Day” and others like Florida, Kentucky and Tennessee have a marked calendar day but do not close offices or services.