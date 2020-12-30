Mayor Woodfin tests positive for COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has tested positive for COVID-19.

The city of Birmingham issued a press release saying the mayor is recovering at home after receiving his results.

“COVID-19 has made its way to my doorstep. I’ve tested positive, but my symptoms are currently mild,’’ Mayor Woodfin said. “Everyone, please remember that COVID is real. Please be safe and protect yourselves and your loved ones.’’

Woodfin discussed the virus as well as the future of the city heading into 2021 with CBS 42’s Sherri Jackson Tuesday.

The press release also says Woodfin will be working from home during his quarantine.

Woodfin spoke at a press conference Wednesday regarding gun violence in Birmingham.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.