Mayor Woodfin has a message for Birmingham combating COVID-19: “It has to be a collective effort.”

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mayor randall woodfin

(Courtesy/Facebook)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIA)– In a video message via Facebook, Mayor Randall Woodfin talks about COVID-19 in the city and how Birmingham can continue to combat the virus.

In the mayor’s video message he thanked everyone for doing their part in keeping others safe against COVID-19 and says fighting this healthcare crisis has to be a “collective effort.”

Woodfin talks about the importance of following the safety guidelines provided by health leaders. He encourages everyone in Birmingham to wear face coverings, stay six feet apart, wash hands regularly, and use hand sanitizer.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events