Mayor Woodfin has a message for Birmingham combating COVID-19: “It has to be a collective effort.”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIA)– In a video message via Facebook, Mayor Randall Woodfin talks about COVID-19 in the city and how Birmingham can continue to combat the virus.

In the mayor’s video message he thanked everyone for doing their part in keeping others safe against COVID-19 and says fighting this healthcare crisis has to be a “collective effort.”

Woodfin talks about the importance of following the safety guidelines provided by health leaders. He encourages everyone in Birmingham to wear face coverings, stay six feet apart, wash hands regularly, and use hand sanitizer.

LATEST POSTS