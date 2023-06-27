BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama at Birmingham has officially been given its own day to commemorate the athletic department’s admission into the American Athletic Conference (AAC).

Mayor Randall L. Woodfin announced during Birmingham’s City Council Meeting Tuesday that UAB Day will be celebrated this Saturday, July 1. Woodfin presented members of the UAB Department of Athletics and spirit squad with an official Proclamation at the meeting.

In celebration of UAB Day, the city of Birmingham will be lit up in gold and green, including landmarks such as Protective Stadium, City Walk and ALDOT Highways, City Hall, Sloss Furnace, Regions Habert Plaza and Regions Field.

Since 1995, the UAB Blazers have been charter members of Conference USA. Now, they have been propelled to a new standing with their position as AAC members.

UAB attributed this to their recent track record: winning 50 games in football since 2017, winning 78 games in men’s basketball since 2020 and winning the 2017-18 regular season championship in women’s basketball.

UAB said in a press release that “fans can help support UAB’s move to The American by donating $71.23 to the Blazer Scholarship Fund this week.” Donations will support UAB athletics and their student-athletes. Donations can be made online here or through the Blazer Boosters Office at 205-996-9969.