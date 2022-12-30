BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham remembered the dozens of lives lost to gun violence this year as part of a nationwide inaugural Day of Remembrance.

In Birmingham alone, 134 lives were lost to gun violence in 2022. It also represents the countless number of families grieving and the harsh reality of violence in our city.

Faith leaders from across Birmingham read the names of victims as Mayor Randall Woodfin and several city leaders marked the Day of Remembrance.

As gun violence becomes a growing trend impacting communities across the country, Mayor Woodfin says one life is one too many.

“They were brothers and sisters, cousins, and colleagues and friends. They are Birmingham,” Woodfin said. “Today we say their names to remember them and their legacies. Let these names be a reminder of the toll of violence. We can not turn a blind eye to the pain left behind in their absence.”

Woodfin said he’s committed to working with the faith community and city leaders to bring peace back to the Magic City. The mayor’s office is offering a number of resources available online to help with his ‘increase the peace’ initiative, which you can find here.