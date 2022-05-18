Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT)– Tarrant is open for business. That’s according to Tarrant Mayor Wayman Newton.

Newton spoke with a crowd of investors Tuesday night in Birmingham.

“My message is simple,” he said. “We are a new Tarrant. We are open for business and the city wants to partner with businesses and investors to bring families to our city.

Newton attended Tuesday’s REI Live event at Vulcan. He told potential investors they want homeowners and families in the Jefferson County city. Tarrant is situated just north of Birmingham with a population of 6,216, according the 2020 Census.

Newton welcomed the chance to get in front of investors.

“My administration, we have a policy we want homeowners, we want families in our community. we are willing to work with anyone, any organization, person, entity, or business to make that happen,” he said. “Tarrant, like many small cities throughout Jefferson County, (has) have been on the decline and we have a large inventory of homes that need to be renovated.”

Newton said he was invited to the REI Live event by Rob Malcom who, along with his wife Shannon, owns 3-D Construction in Tarrant and EXIT Realty Birmingham. Newton told CBS 42 at the REI Live Real Estate Investment event at Vulcan, “I’m not the guest speaker. Rob Malcom is the guest speaker. He actually owns a real estate company in our city. He has been very instrumental in kind of helping shape my policy in terms of redeveloping our downtown and redeveloping our communities.”

Malcom said he and his wife opened their construction company in Tarrant 11 years ago in the old Tarrant Post Office that they renovated and met Newton shortly after he was elected in 2020.