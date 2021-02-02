Mayor to host District 7 Virtual Town Hall

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. (WIAT)– On Tuesday, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and Council Pro Tempore Wardine Alexander are expected to host a community forum. It will be for those living in district seven.
You can watch the town hall on the city’s Facebook page or you can listen in by call 1-415-655-0002. The access code is 146 294 4534. It gets started at 6 p.m. You will be able to ask question during the event.
