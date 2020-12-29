Mayor Randall Woodfin talks COVID-19, the future of Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Mayor Randall Woodfin sat down with CBS 42 News to speak about the future of Birmingham as the city looks ahead to 2021.

Right off the back, CBS 42 News Anchor Sherri Jackson asked Woodfin what his thoughts were on the coronavirus as cases continue to rise in the city. The mayor said his stance has not changed since the pandemic began, as many people continue to catch the virus, including his grandmother who was recently hospitalized.

“Please do the things that protect you from this virus because all of our bodies do not respond to it the same way,” Woodfin said.

In addition, as the U.S. government rolls out federal relief packages, Birmingham was not one of the recipients of the latest rollout to help cities. Woodfin spoke on the disappointment he felt in not receiving any federal aid as the coronavirus pandemic has deeply affected the city’s economic stance.

Watch the full interview in the video above.