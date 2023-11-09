TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Moody Music Building on The University of Alabama campus is getting all dolled up for a historic event in state history.

The eyes of the nation will be watching the Republican presidential primary debate on Dec. 6, which will take place in the Druid City.

Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox says that the fourth GOP debate being held in Tuscaloosa is a big win for the city, despite being a proud Democrat.

“The nation is going to be looking at us and it’s a chance to show off our community,” Maddox said. “The other good thing about this, we may have the next president of the United States here in Tuscaloosa, Alabama; That matters.”

Tuscaloosa native Brilyn Hollyhand is co-chair of the RNC Youth Advisory Council, a group focused on helping the GOP attract more young people. He has attended several debates and is looking forward to this one being in his own backyard.

“I’m constantly making flights all around the country and to see them, so now for them to come to me is a really cool experience and we are just super excited,” Hollyhand said.

Longtime Secretary of State and conservative leader John Merrill calls Tuscaloosa home. He sees Dec. 6 as a historic day for the city.

“December the 6th will be a great day for Tuscaloosa,” Merrill said. “For the first time in history, the state of Alabama has hosted a GOP debate prior to the selection of the nominees.”

Details on how to get tickets are still being ironed out.