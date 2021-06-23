Maylene residents frustrated with trains stopped along tracks for hours at a time

MAYLENE, Ala. (WIAT) — Some in Shelby County’s Maylene community are frustrated with the number of trains stopped along the tracks near County Road 260, sometimes for hours at a time.

On Sunday, a train was stopped there for six hours. CBS 42 spoke with some neighbors there who say they feel ignored with this happening several times out per week, adding that many of them only have one way in and out to their homes.

Diana Price has lived in Maylene for a year and said part of her frustration is the constant fear of never knowing when she will be able to safely get in and out of her home. She said she nearly missed her mother’s funeral because the train was stopped at the track along County Road 260. Price also lost several hundreds dollars-worth of groceries once because she was stopped at the tracks unable and she hasn’t been able to have visitors over.

“If it’s going to be blocked for long periods of time, they could unhook the train so we can get in and out and then they could close it back up,” Price said.

Alabaster city leaders have sent a letter to state leaders to help find a solution.

Attempts to reach train operator Norfolk Southern were not successful at deadline.