BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — May is Stroke Awareness Month and according to the American Heart Association, someone in the US has a stroke every 40 seconds. Which accounts for 1 out of every 19 deaths.
Stroke is the leading cause of death and disability nationwide and around the world. But it’s important to know that strokes are about 80% preventable, according to health experts.
Signs of strokes can include:
- Sudden numbness or weakness in the face, arm, or leg, especially on one side of the body
- Sudden confusion, trouble speaking, or difficulty understanding speech
- Sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes
- Sudden trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance, or lack of coordination
It is important to act quickly when someone might be suffering from a stroke as the longer it takes to treat a stroke, the more damage there will be to the brain. It is extremely important to get to the nearest emergency room immediately if you notice these signs in a friend or loved one.
While a stroke could impact you at any moment, it is important to know some of the indicators that are associated with the medical condition, including:
- High blood pressure
- High cholesterol
- Common heart disorders
- Diabetes
- Obesity
- Sickle cell disease
You can find out more information on stroke in the video player above or by clicking here.