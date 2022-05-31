BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — May is Stroke Awareness Month and according to the American Heart Association, someone in the US has a stroke every 40 seconds. Which accounts for 1 out of every 19 deaths.

Stroke is the leading cause of death and disability nationwide and around the world. But it’s important to know that strokes are about 80% preventable, according to health experts.

Signs of strokes can include:

Sudden numbness or weakness in the face, arm, or leg, especially on one side of the body

Sudden confusion, trouble speaking, or difficulty understanding speech

Sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes

Sudden trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance, or lack of coordination

It is important to act quickly when someone might be suffering from a stroke as the longer it takes to treat a stroke, the more damage there will be to the brain. It is extremely important to get to the nearest emergency room immediately if you notice these signs in a friend or loved one.

While a stroke could impact you at any moment, it is important to know some of the indicators that are associated with the medical condition, including:

High blood pressure

High cholesterol

Common heart disorders

Diabetes

Obesity

Sickle cell disease

You can find out more information on stroke in the video player above or by clicking here.