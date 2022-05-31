BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — May is Stroke Awareness Month and according to the American Heart Association, someone in the US has a stroke every 40 seconds. Which accounts for 1 out of every 19 deaths.

Stroke is the leading cause of death and disability nationwide and around the world. But it’s important to know that strokes are about 80% preventable, according to health experts.

Signs of strokes can include:

  • Sudden numbness or weakness in the face, arm, or leg, especially on one side of the body
  • Sudden confusion, trouble speaking, or difficulty understanding speech
  • Sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes
  • Sudden trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance, or lack of coordination

It is important to act quickly when someone might be suffering from a stroke as the longer it takes to treat a stroke, the more damage there will be to the brain. It is extremely important to get to the nearest emergency room immediately if you notice these signs in a friend or loved one.

While a stroke could impact you at any moment, it is important to know some of the indicators that are associated with the medical condition, including:

  • High blood pressure
  • High cholesterol
  • Common heart disorders
  • Diabetes
  • Obesity 
  • Sickle cell disease 

