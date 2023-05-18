BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — May is Brain Tumor Awareness Month.

Health experts say this year over 24,000 people in the United States are expected to be diagnosed with brain cancer and other nervous system cancers according to federal statistics. These cancers make up a portion of the nearly 94,000 brain tumors that will be diagnosed in this country in 2023.

“Most common things are headaches. There are other things that would go along with that you would worry about,” Neurosurgeon Dr. Samuel Bowen at Ascension St. Vincent’s Birmingham said. “People have personality changes maybe weakness and numbness on one side than the other. But in general, it’s something that is not the normal type of headache, and it’s probably something worth, talking to your regular doctor about.”

For more details, visit Ascension St. Vincent’s website.