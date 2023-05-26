BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — May 25 marked the 40th annual National Missing Children’s Day.

This day honors the memory of all missing children, emphasizing the efforts to locate and reunite them with their families.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children invites everyone to honor the children who have come home and continue efforts to find those who remain missing.

Since 1984, more than 400,00 cases of missing children have been recovered. For more information, visit the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s official website.