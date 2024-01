BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — MAX Transit has announced that all normal operations will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

All MAX bus routes and paratransit services will operate on their regular schedules starting tomorrow. Customers are encouraged to check the MAX website and social media channels for updates on routes and services. MAX will monitor the weather and provide updates should there be any changes.

You can reach customer service by calling 205-521-0101.