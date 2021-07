BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -- For many people, the Fourth of July holiday is bigger and better this year after last year's pandemic put a stop to many celebrations. But as firework shows get underway Sunday evening, there is a group of people to be mindful of.

One veteran says he wants the community to celebrate the Fourth of July but he also wants to encourage people to be aware of those with PTSD as the loud noises can trigger traumatic memories.